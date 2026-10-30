Should hospitals reveal medicine purchase prices? Karnataka to reconsider

The Karnataka government informed the High Court it wants to re-examine a circular requiring hospitals to disclose the base price of medicines, medical devices and consumables in patient bills.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 30, 2026 02:50 PM IST
Karnataka High Court medicine prices hospitalsThe petitioners argued that the October 1 Food Safety and Drug Administration circular was unconstitutional and illegal. (Image generated using AI)
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The Karnataka government on Friday informed the High Court it will not insist on compliance with a circular requiring hospitals to disclose the “landing/base price” of medicines, medical devices and consumables in patient bills from November 1.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) issued the circular on October 1 to bring transparency to the hospital billing system and help patients understand the actual cost of medicines and medical supplies.

The government said it wants to re-examine the circular and assured the court it would not insist on compliance until the next hearing date.

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In an interim order, Justice C M Poonacha observed that the government was in the process of re-examining the circular and directed that its implementation not be insisted upon until the next date of hearing. The matter was posted for hearing on November 12.

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What did the circular say?

The circular, challenged by the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association and others, mandated that all hospitals and healthcare institutions issue an itemised bill for every patient, showing the product name, the ‘landing or base price’, the maximum retail price, the price charged to the patient, and applicable taxes for medicines, medical devices and consumables.

It also required hospitals to display notices at billing counters, pharmacy counters and admission desks, and publish the policy on the hospital’s website, if available, maintain records of purchase invoices, landing prices and billing details for at least three years for inspection, and refrain from charging any patient above the MRP or the ceiling price notified by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

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What the petitioners argued

The petitioners argued that the circular is unconstitutional and illegal as it seeks to derive authority from the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act and Rules, despite Karnataka not adopting the said enactments. Thus, they argued, the FSDA cannot invoke or derive powers from a statute that does not operate within the state.

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The plea further claimed that there is no law that requires disclosure of the ‘landing/base price’ of medicines, medical devices or consumables to patients. Moreover, it pointed out that drug pricing was governed by the central government and administered by the NPPA.

The petitioners also argued that while the circular’s purported objective was to ensure price transparency and protect patient interests, this was already protected as the statutory framework mandates that the selling price cannot exceed the MRP.

The petitioners also pointed out that the circular was arbitrary and violated the petitioners’ fundamental rights under the Constitution. They claimed that its implementation would cause immense hardship and prejudice to hospitals and healthcare institutions.

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