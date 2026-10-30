Should hospitals reveal medicine purchase prices? Karnataka to reconsider

The Karnataka government on Friday informed the High Court it will not insist on compliance with a circular requiring hospitals to disclose the “landing/base price” of medicines, medical devices and consumables in patient bills from November 1.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) issued the circular on October 1 to bring transparency to the hospital billing system and help patients understand the actual cost of medicines and medical supplies.

The government said it wants to re-examine the circular and assured the court it would not insist on compliance until the next hearing date.

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In an interim order, Justice C M Poonacha observed that the government was in the process of re-examining the circular and directed that its implementation not be insisted upon until the next date of hearing. The matter was posted for hearing on November 12.