Karnataka High Court orders appointment of nodal officers to ensure effective service of warrants and summonses

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued guidelines for the effective service of warrants and summonses issued by the high court and other courts.
Justice V Srishananda issued the guidelines after noticing cases where the accused voluntarily appeared before the court, even though the police reported they were unavailable. Prima facie, the police submit such “make-believe” reports without trying to secure the presence of the accused, the court said.
In an order, the court directed the appointment of nodal officers in each district to supervise and countersign the execution or non-execution of warrants and summonses.
In Bengaluru and other police commissionerates, an officer of the level of deputy superintendent of police is to be appointed. In other districts, a police officer of the rank of sub-inspector is to be appointed as nodal officer.
Principal Secretary Devajyothi Ray appeared through video conferencing and said the court’s suggestion would be acted on and that necessary circulars would be issued to the police.
During the hearing, the court pointed out that it received a police report on Wednesday in one case stating that the warrants could not be served. On Monday, the court secured his presence, and he was informed about the non-execution of the warrants in cases.
As Ray was then travelling to Kalaburagi for official work, he appeared through videoconferencing and assured the court that he would look into the matter.
The bench then directed him to issue necessary circulars in compliance with the order and submit a report to the court by June 2. The court orally said the guidelines issued are intended to strengthen the hands of the police.
The court emphasised that a large number of cases are pending because of the improper execution of processes/warrants, where the accused failed to appear after obtaining interim orders. Hence, it is just and necessary to follow the guidelines to ensure the effective implementation of non-bailable warrants and processes.
The directions were given during the hearing of a petition filed by an accused, P E Rajashekarappa, challenging his conviction by a trial court under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. An earlier order suspended the sentence and released him on bail.