Karnataka High Court orders appointment of nodal officers to ensure effective service of warrants and summonses

The Karnataka High Court said the guidelines issued are intended to strengthen the hands of the police. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued guidelines for the effective service of warrants and summonses issued by the high court and other courts.

Justice V Srishananda issued the guidelines after noticing cases where the accused voluntarily appeared before the court, even though the police reported they were unavailable. Prima facie, the police submit such “make-believe” reports without trying to secure the presence of the accused, the court said.

In an order, the court directed the appointment of nodal officers in each district to supervise and countersign the execution or non-execution of warrants and summonses.

In Bengaluru and other police commissionerates, an officer of the level of deputy superintendent of police is to be appointed. In other districts, a police officer of the rank of sub-inspector is to be appointed as nodal officer.