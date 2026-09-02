Karnataka High Court grants Rs 25 lakh permanent alimony to wife in ‘dead marriage’

The wife claimed that her in-laws were against the marriage since she belonged to a Scheduled Caste and because of this, the husband's father stayed away from her family members. (AI-generated image)

The Karnataka High Court has confirmed the divorce of a Bengaluru couple who told the court that their marriage had “lost its significance and efficacy” and that their relationship was “dead”, with nothing surviving between them, while directing the husband to pay Rs 25 lakh as permanent alimony to his wife in five equal instalments.

Justices D K Singh and T M Nadaf were hearing the appeal filed by the wife who challenged the December 2021 order of the family court that allowed the husband’s application and dissolved the marriage.

“Both the parties (husband and wife) submitted that the marriage had lost its significance and efficacy, and the relationship between them is dead and nothing survives between them, and there is no purpose or meaning in continuing the marital relationship and that they had no issue (child) from the wedlock,” the August 27 order read.