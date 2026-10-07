Karnataka High Court fines man Rs 2 lakh for ‘wasting judicial time’ in fight with wife

Criticising a husband’s plea as “luxurious litigation”, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition against an order directing him to pay Rs 1.10 lakh monthly interim maintenance to his estranged wife. The court also imposed a Rs 2 lakh penalty on the man for wasting judicial time.

Pointing out that the petitioner has no patience to even look at the order, where the maintenance is only granted to the wife and not to the major son, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti said it is a fit case to impose costs for wasting judicial time.

“The judicial process is intended to resolve genuine legal grievances and not to provide a ground for settling the ego of the parties. Such use of judicial proceedings deserves to be deprecated, where the valuable time of the court is wasted. This is nothing but luxurious litigation,” the September 22 order reads.

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The court also warned him against suppression of income details and said that the family court needs to look into the statement of assets and liabilities of both the parties and take appropriate action.

Husband challenges maintenance award

The doctor couple married under the Special Marriage Act and have a son. Following differences between them, they began living separately, and the husband filed a divorce petition before the family court.

During the divorce proceedings, the wife sought interim maintenance of Rs 1.45 lakh per month for herself and her son, besides Rs 1 lakh towards litigation expenses, under the Special Marriage Act.

She said she had resigned from her job as a prosthodontist because of health issues and the difficulty of travelling about 50 km daily, and was earning only around Rs 35,000 a month through professional consultations.

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Appearing for the wife, advocate Satyen Bajaj stated that the husband is a very famous doctor. He has two clinics in Bengaluru, one in Goa, one in the Maldives, and another in London. It was submitted that the petitioner’s father lives in an apartment worth Rs 4 crore and has several movable and immovable assets.

The husband opposed the plea, arguing that the wife was a qualified postgraduate medical professional with around 15 years of experience and was capable of earning at least Rs 2 lakh per month. He also claimed that he was already providing financial support to her and their son.

The family court nevertheless directed the husband to pay Rs 1.10 lakh per month as interim maintenance to the wife and Rs 50,000 as one-time litigation expenses. Aggrieved by this order, the husband approached the high court.

Husband can’t deny capacity to pay: Order

Noting that the husband has not revealed his actual income, but stated that after the deductions he was getting Rs 80,000, the court said that the party is supposed to first mention what his income is from different sources and what the expenditures are, but it appears that the husband had failed to disclose the complete particulars of his statement of assets and liabilities before the court.

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Pointing out the fact that the family court, in its order, clearly recorded that maintenance is given to the wife, the court asked why did the man then state that it had recorded the son as an adult but granted him maintenance, and questioned the court’s alleged inability to understand his stance.

Stressing that when the husband himself was contributing to the wife an amount of Rs 1.03 lakh before the family court order, the ruling said, “It shows that she is not in a position to maintain herself and he has the capacity to pay the maintenance. Having paid the amount, now he cannot submit before this Court that she is capable of earning and he is not capable of paying.”

The high court accordingly dismissed the husband’s petition, upholding the family court’s direction to pay Rs 1.10 lakh a month in interim maintenance to his wife. It also imposed Rs 2 lakh in costs and cautioned the husband against withholding or suppressing material details about his income and assets.