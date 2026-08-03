‘Moving states doesn’t cancel father’s overnight visits’: Court on child custody

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that an estranged wife's relocation to Pune for employment cannot, by itself, be a valid ground to deny the father overnight custody of their minor daughter (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka High Court has held that an estranged wife relocating to another state for employment cannot be a valid ground to deny her husband overnight custody of their minor daughter.

Justice P Sree Sudha, in an order dated July 22, rejected the mother’s plea to restrict the father’s access to audio and video calls only. “It seems that both parents are educated and well-placed in society. In view of her transfer to Pune, her contention that overnight custody cannot be granted is not acceptable,” the court observed.

The wife filed for divorce in August 2025, while the father approached the family court seeking permanent custody of the child under the Guardians and Wards Act.