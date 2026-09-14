‘Drunk drivers pose risk to society’: Karnataka High Court cuts crash compensation by 30%

The Karnataka High Court has stressed strict treatment of drunk driving cases, holding that those who ride or drive under the influence endanger themselves and other road users (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka High Court has held that an individual driving or riding a vehicle under the influence of alcohol not only places themselves at risk but also exposes other road users, the public, and society at large to danger.

Delivering a key verdict on insurance claims, the court ruled that drunk drivers cannot claim full compensation benefits under benevolent traffic laws, attributing 30 per cent contributory negligence to an intoxicated motorcyclist and modifying a Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal award accordingly.

The court emphasised that when such instances are brought to its attention, they must be viewed and handled strictly.

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In an order dated September 1, Justice K V Aravind observed, “Riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol is an offence. When a person uses a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, he not only poses himself to risk but also exposes other road users, the public, and society at large to risk.”