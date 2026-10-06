Karnataka High Court stays drug licence suspension, cancellation orders

During raids at farmhouses in Bengaluru South on August 18, FSDA seized suspected counterfeit medicines worth Rs 5 crore, along with fake bills, injection-filling equipment and counterfeit labels. (Representational image)

The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) order cancelling Fortune Medical Solutions’ licence and suspending Vivanta Pharmaceuticals’ licence for allegedly selling spurious products.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FSDA) on September 18, cancelled the licences of 16 retail and wholesale pharmaceutical firms across Bengaluru and suspended those of eight others, including global pharma major Pfizer’s depot, as they violated Rule 66 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

Rule 66 provides for an opportunity of hearing and explanation to the party against whom action is proposed before suspending or cancelling the licence.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Justice C M Poonacha said, “The petitioner shall also be permitted to carry on its pharmaceutical distribution business till the next date of hearing in accordance with law. This order will not preclude the respondents from taking such measures as may be permissible under law and petitioner shall cooperate with the authorities in any action that is undertaken in accordance with law,” the court said.