Karnataka High Court drops criminal case against Shivakumar in BJP post row

The Karnataka High Court Friday allowed a petition filed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and quashed a case registered against him over a Facebook post allegedly targeting certain BJP leaders.

Justice M Nagaprasanna allowed the petition and said, “Allowed and quashed.”

The Bengaluru police had registered a case against Shivakumar, who was then the Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress state president.

The case was registered against Shivakumar and Congress social media cell head B R Naidu based on an order by Bengaluru Special Court for People’s Representatives, where Yogendra Hodaghatta, a former secretary of the BJP’s legal cell, lodged a complaint. It was alleged that the Congress had manipulated and misrepresented the Opposition party’s campaign materials.