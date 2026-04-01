No DNA test as ‘matter of routine’: Karnataka High Court protects minor’s identity in property dispute

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a plea seeking a DNA paternity test for a minor child in a property partition suit, ruling that such testing cannot be directed by courts as a matter of routine or course.

Justice Vijaykumar A was hearing a plea of a late man’s family, which includes his father, mother, and two brothers. They were seeking a DNA test of a minor child who claimed to be the late man’s child upon filing a partition suit.

The petitioners contested the suit, alleging that the deceased was a bachelor and that the minor petitioner was not his biological offspring.