‘Didn’t have an effective opportunity’: Karnataka High Court sets aside divorce decree, says new mother denied fair hearing

While setting aside a divorce decree passed in favour of a man, the Karnataka High Court said his wife could not contest the proceedings initiated by him as it was filed soon after she had delivered twin children.

A division bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice Tyagaraja N Inavally set aside an order passed by the family court on January 13, 2025, granting divorce to the man on the grounds of desertion by the wife.

Desertion under Section 13(1)(ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, requires proof of both the facts of separation and the intention to permanently bring the marital relationship to an end.