Karnataka High Court disposes of government plea: SSLC results to follow marks-based evaluation for third language

The Karnataka High Court permitted the state government to amend the SSLC exam rules for the future academic years in accordance with law. (File Photo)

In a respite for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students awaiting their results in Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court has refused to modify its April 15 order, where it directed the state government to award marks in the third language instead of grades.

Justice E S Indiresh on Tuesday disposed of a review petition filed by the state government, saying, “The state government has issued a revised circular dated 28-10-2025 for conducting the examination. Thus, it is the duty of the state government to conduct examinations as per prevailing notification, and it cannot deviate from it.”

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty pointed to the court order wherein it was stated that any subsequent modification is contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution of India and argued that it would affect the interest of the state in taking any future decision.