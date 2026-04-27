‘What kind of man are you?’: Karnataka High Court dismisses petition of accused who posted videos of women Metro commuters without consent

The accused is said to be a daily rider of the Metro from Peenya to Indiranagar, and during these commutes, he allegedly filmed unsuspecting women and later posted the clips online (Representational Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Monday dismissed an FIR quashing petition filed by a man accused of allegedly posting on social media photos and videos of women commuters travelling on Bengaluru Metro without their consent.

While dismissing the quashing petition filed by B K Diganth, 28, Justice M Nagaprasanna orally said, “What nonsense is this – you take the photos of women and post… What kind of a man are you?”

The Banashankari police station in Bengaluru had registered a case against the commerce graduate under Section 78 (2) (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form).