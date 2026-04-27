‘What kind of man are you?’: Karnataka High Court dismisses petition of accused who posted videos of women Metro commuters without consent

The Karnataka High Court Monday dismissed an FIR quashing petition filed by a man accused of allegedly posting on social media photos and videos of women commuters travelling on Bengaluru Metro without their consent.
While dismissing the quashing petition filed by B K Diganth, 28, Justice M Nagaprasanna orally said, “What nonsense is this – you take the photos of women and post… What kind of a man are you?”
The Banashankari police station in Bengaluru had registered a case against the commerce graduate under Section 78 (2) (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form).
Diganth is said to be a daily rider of the Metro from Peenya to Indiranagar, and during these commutes, he allegedly filmed unsuspecting women and later posted the clips online on an Instagram handle, which is now blocked.
The Instagram page had hosted 13 videos with comments disabled, and had deleted all the posts after it was called out on social media. The police took action after a user flagged the Instagram account, tagging the Bengaluru police.
The counsel appearing for the accused argued that the photographs posted do not show anything obscene.
Justice Nagaprasanna took strong exception to this submission and said, “Why did you click the photographs? You do not leave women to be safe anywhere.”
Following this, the counsel contended that the police themselves are the complainants in the case, and CCTV footage available with the Metro authorities can be verified.
The bench, thereafter, responded, “Technicality cannot override such acts of yours. The time has come that we should stop on technicalities in case of certain things. I will not permit such things to happen.”