Karnataka High Court refuses to stall ‘Dhurandhar 2’ screening over plagiarism claims

The Karnataka High Court noted that the filmmaker is alleging that the movie is based on his script ‘D Saheb’.

The Karnataka High Court recently dismissed a filmmaker’s plea alleging that the movie Dhurandhar 2 was plagiarised from his script ‘D Saheb’, holding that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is not responsible for investigating claims of script theft before issuing a certificate.

Justice K S Hemalekha was hearing the plea of Santosh Kumar, who was seeking directions to the CBFC to cancel the certificate granted for the screening of the Ranveer- Sara starred film.

He further prayed to restrain the Dhurandhar 2 screening across platforms, alleging that the said movie is a plagiarised version of his original script.

“There is no statutory duty for the board (CBFC) to investigate allegations of script theft before issuing a certificate,” the April 22 order read.