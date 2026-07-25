Only women judges to preside over this Karnataka High Court bench on August 1

The Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad bench has seven benches, three division benches and four single benches.(Image generated using AI)

In a first, all benches of the Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad bench will be presided over exclusively by women judges on August 1. The historic roster order was issued on July 23 after the Dharwad Advocates’ Association sent a request to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru in March in light of International Women’s Day.

The Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad bench has seven benches. While three division benches will have two women judges each, four single benches will be presided over by four women judges.

As per the notification issued by the high court’s Dharwad bench, the women judges who will preside are Justices Anu Sivaraman, K G Shanthi, Jyoti M, P Sree Sudha, Lalitha Kanneganti, K S Hemalekha, Dr Chillakur Sumalatha, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Geetha K B, and Rajeshwari N Hegde.