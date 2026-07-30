Only women law officers to appear before Karnataka High Court’s all-women bench

The Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad bench has three division benches and four single benches.(Image generated using AI)

The office of Karnataka’s advocate-general has decided that only women law officers will represent the state government before the Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad bench on August 1, when only women judges will preside over it.

Advocate-General Shashi Kiran Shetty issued a notification on Thursday regarding the allotment of work to government advocates for the special sitting of women judges. The law officers will travel to Dharwad on Friday.

The law officers who will appear before the bench include Additional Government Advocate Nandini Somapur, Pramodhini Kishan, Savithramma, Sunita Sequeria, B P Radha, Mamatha Shetty, Mala B Bhoote, Hemalatha V, Prathibha R K, and High Court Government Pleaders Spoorthy V, Girija Hiremath, Rashmi Patel, Rashmi Rao, Kirtilata R Patil, Ratnamala, Chandini S, Sowmya R, Waheeda, and Deepthi Alva.