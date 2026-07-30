Only women law officers to appear before Karnataka High Court’s all-women bench

The office of Karnataka’s advocate-general has decided that only women law officers will represent the state government before the Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad bench on August 1, when only women judges will preside over it.
Advocate-General Shashi Kiran Shetty issued a notification on Thursday regarding the allotment of work to government advocates for the special sitting of women judges. The law officers will travel to Dharwad on Friday.
The law officers who will appear before the bench include Additional Government Advocate Nandini Somapur, Pramodhini Kishan, Savithramma, Sunita Sequeria, B P Radha, Mamatha Shetty, Mala B Bhoote, Hemalatha V, Prathibha R K, and High Court Government Pleaders Spoorthy V, Girija Hiremath, Rashmi Patel, Rashmi Rao, Kirtilata R Patil, Ratnamala, Chandini S, Sowmya R, Waheeda, and Deepthi Alva.
A Women’s Day request to Chief Justice
The historic roster of all-women judges was issued on July 23 after the Dharwad Advocates’ Association sent a request to Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru in March, coinciding with International Women’s Day. The Dharwad bench has seven benches. While three division benches will have two women judges each, four single-judge benches will also be presided over by women.
According to a notification issued by the Dharwad bench, the women judges who will preside are Justices Anu Sivaraman, K G Shanthi, Jyoti M, P Sree Sudha, Lalitha Kanneganti, K S Hemalekha, Dr Chillakur Sumalatha, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Geetha K B, and Rajeshwari N Hegde.
“The sitting is a symbol of gender justice and empowerment and will be a source of inspiration to young women advocates, law students, and female legal practitioners across North Karnataka and the nation,” B D Hiremath, president of the Dharwad Advocates’ Association, told indianexpress.com.