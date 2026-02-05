‘No true lover blackmails’: Karnataka High Court denies pre-arrest bail to man who filmed intimate scenes to ‘force’ sex

Karnataka High Court News: The accused took intimate photographs of his lover, and blackmailed her, said the Karnataka High Court. (The image is generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court Latest News: Highlighting that “no true lover would indulge in taking photographs of intimate scenes and blackmail” their partner and force sex, the Karnataka High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the guise of a love affair.

Justice V Srishanada, while hearing the man’s plea, said, “Assuming that the incident is a consensual act on account of the love affair, no true lover would indulge in taking photographs of intimate scenes and blackmail the victim girl for forcible sexual intercourse.”

The order further noted that the police investigation indicated that the accused was absconding, and he couldn’t be termed as a “law-abiding citizen” for the relief.