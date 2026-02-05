‘No true lover blackmails’: Karnataka High Court denies pre-arrest bail to man who filmed intimate scenes to ‘force’ sex

Intimate Video Blackmail Case: The Karnataka High Court noted the accused is absconding and can't be called a law-abiding citizen to grant anticipatory bail as a special relief.

Written by: Somya Panwar
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 11:41 AM IST
Karnataka High CourtKarnataka High Court News: The accused took intimate photographs of his lover, and blackmailed her, said the Karnataka High Court. (The image is generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Karnataka High Court Latest News: Highlighting that “no true lover would indulge in taking photographs of intimate scenes and blackmail” their partner and force sex, the Karnataka High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the guise of a love affair.

Justice V Srishanada, while hearing the man’s plea, said, “Assuming that the incident is a consensual act on account of the love affair, no true lover would indulge in taking photographs of intimate scenes and blackmail the victim girl for forcible sexual intercourse.”

The order further noted that the police investigation indicated that the accused was absconding, and he couldn’t be termed as a “law-abiding citizen” for the relief.

Karnataka High Court No true lover would indulge in taking photographs of intimate scenes and blackmail, said the Karnataka High Court. (The image is enhanced using AI.)

Findings

  • It is crystal clear that there was intimacy developed between the parties.
  • The survivor was enticed by the petitioner herein to have a physical relationship in the guise of a love affair.
  • The survivor was sexually assaulted, and the physical relationship established was not consensual.
  • The accused took photographs of the survivor of intimate scenes.
  • He threatened her that if she fails to obey his instruction for the forcible sexual intercourse, he will publicise the pictures.
  • The survivor lodged a complaint with the police after the blackmail became intolerable, and the matter was investigated, and the chargesheet was filed.
  • The accused is absconding and cannot be termed a law-abiding citizen to grant anticipatory bail as a special relief.
  • No consensual act on account of a love affair will indulge the lover coercing the other party into a physical relationship by threatening them to publicise their intimate photographs.
  • In light of the prima facie materials collected by the investigation, the accused’s petition cannot be entertained.

Background

  • The accused sexually assaulted the survivor after allegedly developing a bond with her.
  • He allegedly documented their private scenes and started blackmailing her for a physical relationship as and when called.
  • On March 11, 2025, the survivor reported the crime after her relationship with the accused reached the ears of her family.
  • A case was registered under the relevant Sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67(A) (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
  • The police investigated, filed the chargesheet, and declared the accused absconding.
  • The accused subsequently attempted to obtain an order for the grant of anticipatory bail but was denied by the trial court.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Annamalai
An alliance of absences in Tamil Nadu: Why AIADMK-NDA front may be losing steam
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Annamalai
An alliance of absences in Tamil Nadu: Why AIADMK-NDA front may be losing steam
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Describing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsed
The great escape: Stuck for 8 hours, Pune industrialist takes a chopper to bypass 33-hour expressway nightmare
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
nude art modelling
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
nude art modelling
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
The great escape: Stuck for 8 hours, Pune industrialist takes a chopper to bypass 33-hour expressway nightmare
Describing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsed
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement