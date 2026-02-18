‘What direction can we give?’: Karnataka High Court declines to issue judicial orders on Bengaluru traffic, leaves it to state govt

The petition also states that former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received numerous complaints about traffic congestion in the city. (Express Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation seeking a direction to the state government to conduct a study on traffic congestion in Bengaluru and take urgent and necessary steps to mitigate it.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonach in its order said, “The issue of traffic congestion is required to be addressed by the concerned executive authorities. We do not see it appropriate to issue any judicial direction in this regard.”

Advocate A V Amarnathan approached the court, seeking a direction to appoint a committee of experts in traffic management under its supervision to advise the respondents to take the projects regarding the traffic issue on a war footing.