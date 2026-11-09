More books sold than printed: Court lets piracy probe against Amazon proceed

The Karnataka High Court has rejected a petition filed by Amazon Seller Services Private Limited seeking to scrap a criminal case registered against it under the Copyright Act. The e-commerce giant faces allegations of selling pirated copies of the Kannada book ‘Hell Hogu Karana’, authored by the late journalist Ravi Belagere, on its platform at a discounted price.

State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha opposed Amazon’s plea, saying 6,719 copies of the book were sold on the platform in 2019 alone, while the copyright holder had printed only 3,000 official copies.

The prosecution argued that the origin of the additional 3,719 sold copies required thorough investigation, adding that mere reliance on seller agreements and declarations does not automatically establish compliance with due diligence obligations.