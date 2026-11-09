More books sold than printed: Court lets piracy probe against Amazon proceed

The Karnataka High Court has rejected a petition filed by Amazon Seller Services Private Limited seeking to scrap a criminal case registered against it under the Copyright Act. The e-commerce giant faces allegations of selling pirated copies of the Kannada book ‘Hell Hogu Karana’, authored by the late journalist Ravi Belagere, on its platform at a discounted price.
State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha opposed Amazon’s plea, saying 6,719 copies of the book were sold on the platform in 2019 alone, while the copyright holder had printed only 3,000 official copies.
The prosecution argued that the origin of the additional 3,719 sold copies required thorough investigation, adding that mere reliance on seller agreements and declarations does not automatically establish compliance with due diligence obligations.
Dismissing the petition in a November 4 order, Justice M Nagaprasanna observed, “Facts obtained in the case at hand, there is no warrant of interference at the stage of investigation, while reserving liberty to the petitioner to knock at the doors of the appropriate fora at the appropriate stage.”
The legal action stems from a complaint filed by Bhavana Belagere, daughter of the late author and owner of the publishing house ‘Bhavana Prakashana’. The Subramanyapura police station registered an FIR on February 4 following Belagere’s complaint. The book was first published in September 2003, with its 31st printing occurring in April 2005. The complainant holds the entire copyright and retains sole legal rights to print, sell, and distribute the work.
The complainant alleged that entities and platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho were illegally selling pirated copies through their apps at Rs 149, significantly lower than the original retail price of Rs 350.
Amazon’s safe harbour defence
During the hearing, Amazon invoked intermediary protection, while the prosecution highlighted massive discrepancies in sales volume.
Senior Advocate Sandesh J Chouta, appearing for Amazon, argued that the company is protected under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act (safe harbour). Defence counsel stated that Amazon merely provides a platform hosting around 170 million products and does not decide retail pricing, list, distribute, or publish the book. Thus, the counsel argued that no acts constituting copyright infringement under Sections 51 or 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, were disclosed.
Amazon noted that upon receiving police notice, it took down the listing on May 7 on oral directions and handed over seller details to the probe agency, after which an interim order was passed.
Refusing to stall the police probe, the High Court said the investigation is in its early stages. Pointing to the physical covers of the original and allegedly pirated books produced before the court, along with the admitted over-sale of pirated copies on the platform, the bench ruled that the matter involves seriously disputed questions of fact.