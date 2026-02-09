Karnataka High Court upholds death penalty in child’s ‘barbaric’ gang-rape, murder: ‘To be curbed with iron hands’

The offence was committed with the intention to create a fear psychosis in the public at large, the Karnataka High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka High Court has confirmed the death penalty for three men convicted in a “barbaric” case involving the gang-rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl.

A division bench of Justices H P Sandesh and Venkatesh Naik T on February 6 dismissed a plea filed by the convicts against the trial court order and affirmed that the crime fell within the “rarest of rare” category.

“The accused persons subjected the survivor girl inhumanely in a brutal manner, subjected the survivor girl to continuous sexual acts one by one, without caring for the life of the survivor, and the same is nothing but a ‘barbaric’ act of gang rape, the court observed.