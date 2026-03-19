Law over compassion: Why Karnataka High Court denied govt job to minor’s disabled guardian

The petitioner, who is a spinster and is disabled, is the minor’s next natural guardian. (Image is generated using AI)

Reflecting that law functions on rules, not compassion, the Karnataka High Court rejected a guardian’s plea for compassionate appointment, holding that an exception cannot be made despite her being a disabled spinster and a guardian to a minor, as her application was beyond the time limit.

Justice B M Shyam Prasad was hearing a disabled guardian’s plea for compassionate appointment in place of her dead brother and his wife, to maintain their minor child, who was now under her care, stating that she needs secure employment.

The court opines that the petitioner cannot be extended the benefit of the amended eligibility. The court opines that the petitioner cannot be extended the benefit of the amended eligibility.

“The petitioner’s application is beyond the time limit prescribed under Compassionate Appointment Rules; an exception cannot be made on the ground that the petitioner is a spinster who is disabled and keen to look after the minor,” the order noted on March 18.