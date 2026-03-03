Bengaluru IPL stampede: Karnataka HC bars police from filing chargesheet until it hears pleas from RCB and KSCA seeking quashing of FIRs

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday refused to grant leave to the police to file a chargesheet against the accused in last year’s Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede until it hears and decides the petitions filed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA Entertainment Networks to quash the FIRs against them.

Justice M Nagaprasanna orally said, “The investigation was permitted to continue to get to know what has happened. Now you cannot file a chargesheet with the leave of the court; the matter is to be heard. If we allow you (state) to file the chargesheet then nothing remains in these cases.”