Karnataka High Court prioritises child’s well-being over father’s idea of ‘better school’

A parent’s belief that another school offers better educational opportunities is not, by itself, enough to move a child out of his existing school, the Karnataka High Court has said while dismissing a 45-year-old father’s plea to shift his nine-year-old son to another school.

The court said a child’s well-being must come before a parent’s idea of what might be a better opportunity. Justice Lalitha Kanneganti observed that a child’s education must not become another source of ongoing disagreement between parents.

“Every institution may claim certain advantages over another. If such comparative claims alone were sufficient, a child’s schooling could be repeatedly disrupted whenever a parent identifies an institution perceived to be better,” the October 29 order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Also Read | Delhi High Court says child needs best of both parents for growth, orders counselling in custody dispute

Mother works at child’s school

The father was seeking permission to shift his son to another school, claiming it offered better academic and extracurricular opportunities. His earlier request was rejected by the family court in April 2024, and the high court in February 2025. He also approached the family court again, saying circumstances had changed. However, the family court rejected it in September this year, following which he approached the high court again.

The mother, through advocate Ian Lewis, opposed the fresh application, saying the child was comfortable at his current school, which is about 900 metres from their home. She said the short commute fitted into his weekly schedule and allowed him to focus on football and other sports. She also pointed out that she worked at the school and that the boy was doing well in both studies and extracurricular activities.

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti said a child’s well-being must come before a parent’s idea of what might be a better opportunity. Justice Lalitha Kanneganti said a child’s well-being must come before a parent’s idea of what might be a better opportunity.

The mother added that the proposed school was around 15 km away from home. She also questioned whether the father could afford the higher fees, noting that he had earlier claimed in a maintenance case that he could not afford to support her and the child.

The father, appearing in person, argued that the child’s welfare was the most important consideration and said he was willing and able to pay the additional fees. He pointed to the proposed school’s academic facilities, sports infrastructure and opportunities for the child’s overall development. He also claimed that the journey would take only about half an hour.

Story continues below this ad

‘Better school does not automatically mean better choice’

The court observed that education played an important role in shaping a child’s future. However, a school’s quality could not be judged only by its reputation, facilities or fees. It noted that there was nothing on record to show that the child’s current school lacked good teaching, academic standards or a suitable learning environment.

“The father’s belief that another institution would offer better prospects may be genuine, but such a belief alone cannot be a ground to change the child’s school, nor can it justify judicial intervention,” the court observed.

On the distance between the two schools, the court noted that the proposed school was around 15 km from the child’s home. This would mean a much longer daily commute. It said the additional travel time and its possible effect on the child’s routine could not be ignored.

“A school may have excellent facilities, but those facilities must be considered alongside the practical circumstances under which the child would have to attend it,” the court said.

Story continues below this ad

The court also noted that the mother’s job at the child’s current school made it easier for her to stay involved in his studies, school activities and day-to-day needs.

The high court said travel time was an important factor when deciding a child’s schooling in a metropolitan city. “If the child spends most of the time traveling, a 9-year-old would end up exhausted and stressed, which is not good for a 9-year-old,” the court added.

The high court also said that both parents wanted a good future for their child. But it stressed that they should focus on his current needs and interests, rather than their different ideas of what might be better for him