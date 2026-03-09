Karnataka High Court’s warning: Storage of child pornography, even without sharing, an offence under POCSO, IT Acts

Section 15 of the POCSO Act is in the nature of an inchoate (incomplete) offence, which penalises the mere storage of child pornographic material, the Karnataka High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently refused to quash criminal proceedings against a man accused of storing child pornographic material on his mobile phone, observing that mere storage of such content can attract offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act even if the material was not transmitted.

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by the accused, who had sought quashing of the proceedings pending before a Bengaluru special court.

“Merely because the petitioner has not transmitted anything from his phone would not mean that he would not be liable for the ingredients of the said offence,” the high court’s order dated January 12 read.