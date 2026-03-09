Karnataka High Court’s warning: Storage of child pornography, even without sharing, an offence under POCSO, IT Acts

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 9, 2026 10:29 AM IST
Section 15 of the POCSO Act is in the nature of an inchoate (incomplete) offence, which penalises the mere storage of child pornographic material, the Karnataka High Court held. (Image generated using AI)
Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently refused to quash criminal proceedings against a man accused of storing child pornographic material on his mobile phone, observing that mere storage of such content can attract offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act even if the material was not transmitted.
Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by the accused, who had sought quashing of the proceedings pending before a Bengaluru special court.
“Merely because the petitioner has not transmitted anything from his phone would not mean that he would not be liable for the ingredients of the said offence,” the high court’s order dated January 12 read.
The submission of the learned counsel for the petitioner is that merely keeping videos and pictures of child pornography would not be an offence under the aforesaid sections.
The submission is unacceptable and is in violation of the law laid down by the apex court.
The Supreme Court, in the case of Just Rights for Children Alliance v Harish, while considering the entire spectrum of the law and interpretation of Section 67B of the IT Act and Section 15 of the POCSO Act, punishes storing, publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit acts.
In the aforesaid judgment, the Supreme Court unambiguously holds that possession or storage of pornographic material involving a child would attract the rigours of those specific sections.
The court further holds that Section 15 of the POCSO Act is in the nature and form of an inchoate (incomplete) offence, which also penalises the mere storage or possession of such material when done with the specific intent to share or transmit.
It does not require any actual transmission or dissemination, since the intention must be determined from the manner in which such material is stored or possessed and the circumstances in which the same was not deleted, destroyed or reported.
Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the plea filed by the accused seeking to quash the proceedings.
‘Admittedly stored’
The contention of the counsel that mere storage of child pornography would not amount to an offence and only if it is transmitted, it becomes an offence, does not hold ground in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the aforesaid case.
The petitioner has admittedly stored sexually explicit pictures and videos of children, which would amount to storage of child pornography under Section 15 of the POCSO Act.
There is no need for interference in the case at hand at this stage, particularly, after charges have been framed against the petitioner for the aforesaid offences and when the proceedings are at the stage of evidence.
It is for the petitioner to come out clean in a full-blown trial.
