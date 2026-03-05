Does minor child taking mother’s surname affect father’s legal rights? Here’s what Karnataka High Court says

The registrar possesses power under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, to effect correction of the child’s name, the Karnataka High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently allowed a plea seeking change of a minor girl’s surname in her birth certificate to reflect her maternal lineage, observing that such a change does not affect the father’s legal rights and is in the best interests of the child.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on February 17 while allowing a plea filed by an eight-year-old girl, represented by her mother, seeking to change her name in the birth certificate.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj allowed the plea filed by the eight-year-old girl. Justice Suraj Govindaraj allowed the plea filed by the eight-year-old girl.

“The insertion of the maternal derivative/family name in the birth certificate does not affect any substantive legal rights of any person. The biological and legal relationship between the child and the father, including the child’s rights of inheritance, succession, and maintenance, remains unaltered,” the high court noted.