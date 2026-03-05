Does minor child taking mother’s surname affect father’s legal rights? Here’s what Karnataka High Court says

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently allowed a plea seeking change of a minor girl’s surname in her birth certificate to reflect her maternal lineage, observing that such a change does not affect the father’s legal rights and is in the best interests of the child.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on February 17 while allowing a plea filed by an eight-year-old girl, represented by her mother, seeking to change her name in the birth certificate.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj allowed the plea filed by the eight-year-old girl.
“The insertion of the maternal derivative/family name in the birth certificate does not affect any substantive legal rights of any person. The biological and legal relationship between the child and the father, including the child’s rights of inheritance, succession, and maintenance, remains unaltered,” the high court noted.
The registrar possesses power under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, to effect correction of the nature sought.
This court, in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226 (power of high courts to issue certain writs) of the Constitution, is empowered to direct the respondent to carry out the necessary changes.
The endorsement issued by the respondent refusing to effect the correction is based on an erroneous interpretation of the Act, and amounts to a failure to exercise statutory power.
The live-in relationship has come to an end. The father has ceased cohabitation and is not participating in the upbringing of the minor.
The child’s daily life, social environment, and emotional anchorage are centred entirely in the maternal family. The request to incorporate the maternal derivative and family name is a reflection of this lived reality.
A surname is a social identifier. It signifies lineage or familial association but does not, by itself, create or extinguish legal rights.
Rights relating to maintenance, inheritance, guardianship, or succession arise from the existence of a legally cognisable parent-child relationship.
A child’s right to claim maintenance from the biological father does not depend upon the surname she bears.
Similarly, succession rights are determined by statutory provisions governing inheritance, not by the suffix attached to the child’s name.
