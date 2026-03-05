Does minor child taking mother’s surname affect father’s legal rights? Here’s what Karnataka High Court says

The presumption that a child must invariably bear the father’s surname is not a constitutional mandate but a social convention, the Karnataka High Court held.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
karnataka high court child name registrarThe registrar possesses power under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, to effect correction of the child’s name, the Karnataka High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)
Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently allowed a plea seeking change of a minor girl’s surname in her birth certificate to reflect her maternal lineage, observing that such a change does not affect the father’s legal rights and is in the best interests of the child.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on February 17 while allowing a plea filed by an eight-year-old girl, represented by her mother, seeking to change her name in the birth certificate.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj karnataka high court Justice Suraj Govindaraj allowed the plea filed by the eight-year-old girl.

“The insertion of the maternal derivative/family name in the birth certificate does not affect any substantive legal rights of any person. The biological and legal relationship between the child and the father, including the child’s rights of inheritance, succession, and maintenance, remains unaltered,” the high court noted.

It also observed that the presumption that a child must invariably bear the father’s surname is not a constitutional mandate but a social convention.

What was the case?

  • The minor was born to parents who were in a live-in relationship.
  • At the time of birth registration, the child’s name was recorded reflecting the surname of her biological father.
  • According to the petition, the father later expressed unwillingness to continue the relationship and left for his hometown in Nepal.
  • Since then, he has had no contact with the mother or the child and has not contributed to the child’s upbringing or maintenance.
  • The mother subsequently approached the authorities seeking modification of the child’s name to include a derivative of her own name and her family surname, as she was the sole caregiver.
  • However, the registrar rejected the request, stating that the authority did not have the power to make such a change in the birth records.
  • Aggrieved by this, the mother moved the high court.
Court’s observations

  • The registrar possesses power under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, to effect correction of the nature sought.
  • This court, in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226 (power of high courts to issue certain writs) of the Constitution, is empowered to direct the respondent to carry out the necessary changes.
  • The endorsement issued by the respondent refusing to effect the correction is based on an erroneous interpretation of the Act, and amounts to a failure to exercise statutory power.
  • The live-in relationship has come to an end. The father has ceased cohabitation and is not participating in the upbringing of the minor.
  • The child’s daily life, social environment, and emotional anchorage are centred entirely in the maternal family. The request to incorporate the maternal derivative and family name is a reflection of this lived reality.
  • A surname is a social identifier. It signifies lineage or familial association but does not, by itself, create or extinguish legal rights.
  • Rights relating to maintenance, inheritance, guardianship, or succession arise from the existence of a legally cognisable parent-child relationship.
  • A child’s right to claim maintenance from the biological father does not depend upon the surname she bears.
  • Similarly, succession rights are determined by statutory provisions governing inheritance, not by the suffix attached to the child’s name.
‘Not constitutional mandate’

  • Dignity, autonomy, and identity are intrinsic components of Article 21 (protection of life and liberty) of the Constitution. Identity is not frozen by tradition.
  • The presumption that a child must invariably bear the surname of the father is not a constitutional mandate but a social convention.
  • The relief sought is in the best interest of the minor child.
  • The change in name will promote the child’s identity, dignity, psychological well-being, and practical convenience.
  • The child’s right to an identity that reflects her actual familial associations is a fundamental right protected under Article 21.

Court’s directions

  • A writ of mandamus is issued directing the chief registrar, births and deaths, Bengaluru to change the name of minor child.
  • Issue a new birth certificate reflecting the changes, upon payment of the prescribed fee as fixed by the government.

