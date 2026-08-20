‘Best interest of child’ no excuse to unilaterally take custody: Karnataka High Court

An estranged spouse cannot take shelter under the norm of “best interest of the child” to unilaterally take custody of a minor from the other parent and transfer them to another school without a court order, the Karnataka High Court has held.

Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha cancelled a family court order directing a husband to cooperate in securing a transfer certificate for his elder daughter, whom the mother had abruptly taken into her custody and admitted to a new school without prior judicial approval.

“If things like this are permitted to be done, the parties to the proceedings in family courts will do in the way they like and thereafter, taking shelter of the norm ‘for the best interest of the child’, seek court to condone their acts,” Justice Sumalatha observed.