Mobile phone in exam hall: Karnataka High Court backs CBSE move cancelling IIT-JEE qualified student’s board results

Karnataka High Court news: In a ruling on examination discipline, the Karnataka High Court has upheld the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to cancel a Class 12 student’s board examination in all subjects after he was found carrying a mobile phone inside the exam hall.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha was hearing an appeal filed by CBSE against a single judge’s verdict of granting relief to the student, and set aside the earlier order.

“The mobile phone is an electronic device used for communicating and if a mobile phone is found in possession of a candidate during the examination, there is a high degree of risk involved in leakage of question papers and sabotaging of examinations,” said the court on March 5.