Why Karnataka High Court said caste slurs between spouses at home don’t attract SC/ST Act

The Karnataka High Court found that the abuses were allegedly hurled between the husband and the wife within the four walls of the house. (AI-generated image)

The Karnataka High Court recently held that caste-based abuses allegedly exchanged between spouses within the confines of their home would not, by themselves, attract offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as the law requires the insult to occur in a place within public view.

Justice M Nagaprasanna was hearing a plea filed by a husband seeking quashing of an FIR and subsequent proceedings alleging dowry harassment and caste-based abuse by him against his wife.

“The allegations are vague with no specific instances of hurling of abuses in a public place or in a place within public view. The four walls of a house in which the husband and the wife in a quarrel allegedly hurl abuses taking the name of the caste would not mean that it would become an offence under the Act (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989),” the June 4 order read.