Karnataka High Court cancels case over child’s drowning death after Rs 5 lakh payout

The Karnataka High Court cancelled criminal proceedings against three accused in the drowning death of a two-and-a-half-year-old child (Image generated using AI).

Observing that “courts do not merely adjudicate disputes, at times they become silent custodians of equity, where the law intersects with human suffering,” the Karnataka High Court recently cancelled criminal proceedings against three people accused of causing the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old child by negligence. The decision followed the petitioners’ commitment to provide a structured Rs 5 lakh compensation package to the child’s family.

A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna allowed the petition filed by Velu alias Velmayil Somu and two others. In its order dated July 9, the bench said, “The arrangement fashioned in the present case is intended to preserve not merely the compensation, but the future of those children (two daughters), who continue to look to their parents for hope after the family has endured an irreplaceable loss.”