Karnataka High Court calls for homestay policy, says law doesn’t cover all apsects

The Karnataka High Court said the order cancelling the homestay's registration should be treated as a showcause notice. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state tourism department’s principal secretary to formulate a policy to regulate homestays. The court gave the direction while allowing a petition filed against the cancellation of the registration of a Kodagu homestay where a US tourist was allegedly raped.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj said, “People get affected. This has a public issue. People come from various states, and they have bad experiences. It creates problems.”

In its order, the court said, “Though the Act (the Karnataka Tourism Trade (Facilitation and Regulation) Act) is applicable for registration, the said act does not cover all the aspects, relating to the tourist who avail the services of a homestay. There being various aspects thereto, namely, fire clearance, FSSAI permission for kitchen being run, licenses and permissions from local municipal authority. The aspect of security being provided, manner of charges being levied, being but a few as regards which several complaints are received.”