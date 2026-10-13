‘No vicarious liability’: Court scraps case against engineer over pothole death

The Karnataka High Court last month scrapped a criminal case against an additional chief engineer working with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) who is accused of causing a death. The two-wheeler rider died after his motorcycle fell into a pothole, which was left uncovered during road repairs carried out by the authority.

In the order dated September 23, Justice Rajesh Rai K allowed a petition filed by engineer Kumar Naik L and said, “The petitioner cannot be vicariously held liable only because in the year 2019 the work of laying the pipeline was entrusted to him as he was the engineer of BWSSB.”

As per a complaint filed with the police on September 6, 2021, the victim, Mansoor Khurshid, was a relative of the complainant and had a physical disability. He met with an accident, and while being shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to the injuries.

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Complainant Mahammed Zuber, a relative of the victim, visited the hospital and then the accident site, where he discovered that Mansoor’s motorcycle had fallen on the road. The road had been dug up for pipe installation and left uncovered without any safety precautions. He alleged that the motorcycle skidded due to the unsafe conditions, resulting in serious injuries.

The police registered a case under charges of rash driving and causing death by a rash or negligent act.

Accident 10 months after pipeline-laying work

The petitioner’s counsel argued that he was not responsible for the roadwork. The counsel claimed that since the accident took place almost 10 months after the pipeline-laying work was completed, he could not be held responsible.

The government advocate opposed the plea, saying that on the date of the accident, BWSSB had not completed the work and had left a pothole in the road uncovered. Since the work was not completed, the advocate alleged that the engineer entrusted with completing the work on the road was solely responsible for the accident.

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The bench reviewed the records and observed that a work order was issued on August 14, 2019, for the laying and linking of pipelines. This work was completed by November 12, 2019. The certificate of completion for the project was also issued, and the defect liability period concluded on November 10, 2020.

Further, it said, “Admittedly, as on the date of accident, the petitioner was working as additional chief engineer in BWSSB and in no way connected to the maintenance of the road on which the incident in question took place.”

The court also stated that the police had filed an abated chargesheet against the victim, alleging that he rode the two-wheeler in the wrong direction and fell into the pothole.

The bench in its order said, “The road on which the accident occurred was a tar road and pothole on the tar road, obviously, for a different reason. Hence, in my considered view, continuation of proceedings against the petitioner would be nothing but abuse of process of court.”