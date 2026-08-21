Karnataka Congress’s ‘corruption card’ ad cost us 40 seats, BJP tells court

The BJP opposed petitions filed by CM D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, seeking to quash the criminal defamation complaint against them. (File Photos)

The BJP on Thursday claimed before the Karnataka High Court that it lost 40 seats in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections because of a ‘Corruption Rate Card’ advertisement published in newspapers by the Congress, days ahead of the polls.

Advocate Vinod Kumar M, representing the BJP, argued, “Newspaper advertisements published by them continuously for five days before the elections; because of the advertisement, we lost 40 seats.”

Kumar made the submission while opposing petitions filed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, seeking to quash the criminal defamation complaint registered against them by the BJP in 2023. The complaint is pending before the special court handling cases filed against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.