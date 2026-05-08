‘Delay no bar’: After a decade’s separation, Karnataka High Court orders BHEL staffer to pay wife Rs 15,000 monthly

Noting that the couple had three children, the Karnataka High Court allowed the revision petition and set aside the order of the family court passed in January 2018. (AI-generated image)

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently granted Rs 15,000 monthly maintenance to the wife of a BHEL employee, holding that mere delay cannot defeat a woman’s statutory right to maintenance, even though the parties had been living separately for over a decade.

Justice K Manmadha Rao noted that the husband, who had been working at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), had been living separately from his wife for several years.

Justice K Manmadha Rao heard the matter on April 28. Justice K Manmadha Rao heard the matter on April 28.

The Karnataka High Court was hearing a revision petition filed by the wife challenging the January 30, 2018, order of the family court dismissing her plea seeking maintenance.

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“Mere delay on the part of wife, parents or children is not sufficient to hold that the applicants have waived their right. It has been clarified that there is no waiver against the statutory right. Considering the cost of living for sustenance and medical expenses, it would be just and reasonable to award a sum of Rs 15,000 to the petitioner-wife towards monthly maintenance,” the April 28 order read.