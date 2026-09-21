Court scraps case against man accused of drug smuggling in Bengaluru prison

The Karnataka High Court last week scrapped a criminal case against a 36-year-old man who was allegedly involved in smuggling drugs inside the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru in 2022.

Justice Rajesh Rai K, in an order dated September 15, allowed the petition filed by Anji M, who was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court ruled, “The entire allegation in the chargesheet, even if taken at face value, no offence has been made out in the chargesheet against this petitioner. As such, continuation of the proceedings against this petitioner is nothing but abuse of process of court.”