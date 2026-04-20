‘Drastic and disproportionate’: Karnataka HC orders defreezing of Bengaluru school account that got ‘proceeds of crime’ as fees

The Karnataka High Court also considered that the school needs to pay salaries to its teaching and non-teaching staff and meet other day-to-day operational expenses. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has directed the defreezing of an account held by an international school in Bengaluru, describing as “drastic” and “disproportionate” the bank’s decision to freeze it after the school received alleged proceeds of cybercrime as fees.

“The petitioner–institution cannot be penalized for having received bona fide fee payments in the ordinary course of its functioning,” Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said in his March 27 order.

The school’s account received Rs 5 lakh, deposited by a student’s parent who is reportedly being investigated by the cybercrime police in Uttar Pradesh in a cheating case. The alleged proceeds of crime total Rs 69,08,629, and the deposited fee is said to be part of it.