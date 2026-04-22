Karnataka HC orders regularisation of BBMP contractual teachers hired through outsourcing agency 25 years ago

The Karnataka High Court directed the Government to pass an order for the regularisation of service within three months. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has directed the State Government to regularise the services of nursery, pre-primary, primary, and high school teachers working on a contractual basis in schools run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Justice S R Krishna Kumar on April 6 allowed a petition filed by 69 schoolteachers and said, “Except stating that the petitioners were contract employees and had been appointed through an outsourcing agency, no other valid or sufficient ground has been made out. The various contentions urged by the respondent Nos.1 and 2 to deny the benefit of regularisation in favour of the petitioners cannot be accepted.”