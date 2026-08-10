Karnataka High Court grants bail to woman advocate in ‘cash for bail’ case

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to an advocate accused of taking money from a murder accused’s mother on the pretext of securing bail. (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka High Court last week granted bail to a 65-year-old woman advocate who is accused of taking money from a murder accused’s mother on the pretext of bribing a judge to secure bail.

Advocate Marina Fernandes, who has been in custody for over a year since her arrest on January 11, 2025. In the August 6 order, Justice Ravi V Hosmani said the bail is subject to execution of a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh.

The court considered that co-accused Arathi alias Sandhy V, who has been charged with a similar offence, has been granted bail by the trial court and the police have filed their chargesheet in the case.