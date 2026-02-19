‘Every sinner has future, hate crime not criminal’: Why Karnataka High Court freed ATM card cloners after around 15 years

Reducing the sentences, the Karnataka High Court noted that every sinner has a future. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court news: Observing that ‘every sinner has a future’ and that the criminal justice system should hate the crime and not the criminal, the Karnataka High Court recently reduced the jail term of two men, convicted for duplicating ATM cards, to the custody period already undergone, while enhancing the fine to Rs 2 lakh each.

Justice V Srishananda, in an order dated January 23, partly allowed the plea filed by the two convicts and upheld their convictions for the offences punishable.

“Taking note of the fact that the petitioners were in custody for a period of 41 days which has been given set off by the learned Trial Magistrate between the period of 01.03.2011 to 12.04.2011 and by enhancing the fine amount to Rs.2,00,000/- payable by each of the petitioners, remaining period of sentence stands set aside,” the court said.