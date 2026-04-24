‘Irreparable prejudice’: Karnataka High Court asks private bank to unfreeze account over ‘receiving’ Rs 240 from cyber fraudsters

The Karnataka High Court has directed a private bank to unfreeze an account that was frozen for having received ‘cybercrime proceeds’ amounting to Rs 240.

In an order dated April 2, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum allowed the petition filed by one Sayed Sarfaraz Ahmed, a milk vendor in Bengaluru, and said, “When the scope of investigation is confined to a minuscule sum, the freezing of the entire account, which contains funds far in excess of the disputed amount, would be manifestly arbitrary and disproportionate.”

In March, DBS Bank India Limited had received communications from the Cyber Crime Cell, Patiala, Punjab, and the Cyber Crime Cell, Ahmedabad, which stated that cyber fraudsters had credited Ahmed’s bank account with Rs 120 each in two transactions.