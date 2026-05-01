Karnataka High Court asks elder sister, mother to pay monthly maintenance to woman

The Karnataka High Court has directed the mother and the elder sister of a woman to pay her monthly maintenance till her marriage and also her wedding expenses.

Justice Dr K Manmadha Rao gave the order while partly allowing a petition filed by M Darshini and her mother, T Mangalagowramma, challenging a family court order directing them to pay monthly maintenance and other monetary reliefs to M Dhanushree and M Dhanush, siblings of Darshini.

Dhanushree and Dhanush had filed a petition before the family court seeking monthly maintenance of Rs 15,000 each, claiming inability to maintain themselves. They claimed that after the demise of their father, who worked in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), their elder sister, Darshini, had secured his job and, thereafter, neglected to maintain them, despite having sufficient income and means. Further, at the time of being appointed on compassionate grounds, Darshini had given an undertaking that she would take responsibility for the entire family. They alleged that even their mother was earning and getting a pension, but still did not assist them.