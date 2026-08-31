Karnataka may allow living donors to give organs to anonymous recipients

The Karnataka High Court called for a system to help altruistic organ donors so that they even need not come to the court.

The Karnataka government informed the high court on Monday that it is considering framing a policy or issuing guidelines allowing a living person to make an altruistic organ donation to a deserving anonymous recipient.

The statement was made after the court last week called on the government to place its policy regarding altruistic organ donation on record.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a 52-year-old businessman from Davangere district who wishes to “altruistically donate one of his kidneys to a deserving anonymous recipient”. He sought a court direction for the authorisation committee of a private hospital in Kengeri to permit him to donate his kidney.