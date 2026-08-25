High Court asks Karnataka to frame policy on altruistic organ donation

The Karnataka High Court called for a system to help altruistic organ donors so that they even need not come to the court.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to place on record its policy regarding ‘altruistic organ donation’ by a living person to a deserving anonymous recipient.

The court gave the direction while hearing the plea of a 52-year-old businessman from Davangere district, who has revived his wish to donate one of his kidneys. Ten years ago, the businessman had to put aside his wish to donate the organ following opposition from his moth+er and brother. Another case of ‘altruistic organ donation came up before the court last year.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj said, “We are surprised that a second altruistic person is coming to donate an organ during his life. If the tribe grows and there are more people who come forward like this for whatever reasons they choose, till it does not affect their family. There should be a system that should be set up so that they even need not come to the court.”