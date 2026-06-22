Karnataka High Court allows probe into Bengaluru doctor over Nandini milk safety reels

The Karnataka High Court Monday refused to stay police investigation against a Bengaluru-based dermatologist for allegedly making reels claiming that some Nandini milk products are unsafe for consumption, saying social media posts should not “generate panic” over essential goods.

While hearing the petition filed by Dr Sharanya Padma seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Malleswaram police station in Bengaluru, Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “You can’t generate panic like this that milk is spurious. At the drop of… hat, you make statements and create problems in society. Instagram is not meant for that.”

The counsel for Dr Padma argued that she did not comment on the quality of the milk in her reels, but only about the harmful effects of strawberry-flavoured items.