Practised law for 10 years without clearing Bar exam: Court orders crackdown

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) to devise a mechanism to identify individuals illegally practising as advocates before courts, tribunals and authorities without clearing the mandatory All India Bar Examination (AIBE), and to take immediate action against them.

Under the Advocates Act and the All India Bar Examination Rules, 2010, all those provisionally enrolled with a state bar council after 2010 must clear the AIBE within two years to become eligible to practise law.

Justice H P Sandesh on October 17 directed the KSBC to maintain a digital record of advocates granted provisional enrolment, identify those ineligible to continue practice, and prepare a list of suspended advocates.

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“State bar council is directed to take immediate steps to initiate action against such persons who have not qualified to continue the practice since it is an offence against the society at large,” the bench said in its order. The KSBC has 45 days to report back to the court.

2 advocates and a cheating case

The direction was given while dismissing a petition filed by advocate M Prasanna Kumar, who sought to quash a cheating case registered against him on a private complaint by advocate N Narayanappa.

The complaint alleged that the accused, who was provisionally enrolled with the Karnataka State Bar Council, had been practising before courts in Bangarapet, KGF and Kolar without clearing the mandatory AIBE.

It further alleged that the accused was not a qualified advocate and had continued to practise law with the intent to commit offences, thereby cheating judges, clients and fellow advocates through misrepresentation and engaging in professional misconduct.

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Cleared AIBE in 2021: What accused said

Seeking quashing of the offence, the accused argued that the allegations pertained solely to professional misconduct under the Advocates Act, which can only be tried and disposed of by the State Bar Council’s disciplinary committee.

The accused also submitted that he cleared the AIBE in 2021 and was issued a certificate by the Bar Council of India. He also argued that his 10-year practice before courts without clearing the AIBE could, at best, be termed a procedural lapse and did not involve any fraudulent intent or criminal mens rea.

KSBC opposed plea

The state bar council opposed the plea, contending that once he accepted the profession of advocacy, he had to maintain ethics. It pointed out that the accused did not maintain ethics and practised for more than a decade without appearing for the AIBE.

Subsequent passing of the examination would not retrospectively validate his practice, and the same will not extinguish the criminal liability that had already arisen, it added.

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What the bench ruled

The bench noted that the petitioner categorically admitted he did not appear for the exams for almost a decade and only qualified in 2021. Rejecting the petitioner’s contention that the KSBC has the power to exercise disciplinary proceedings, the bench said, “The existence of disciplinary mechanism does not by itself extinguish the jurisdiction of a competent criminal court to examine conduct which independently satisfies the ingredients of a criminal offence.”

The court dismissed the petition observing, “In case on hand, it is unfortunate that the petitioner had practised for more than a decade without appearing for AIB examination…”. It upheld the trial court order and said that courts too have the jurisdiction to deal with matters “when such factual aspects is not in dispute”.