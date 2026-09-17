Why Karnataka High Court sentenced an advocate to 1-day imprisonment

The Karnataka High Court said advocate Pankaj Kaushik 'committed aggravated contempt in the face of the court by scurrilous, scandalous and baseless statements against judicial officers as well as the judges of the court'. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka High Court on September 11 sentenced advocate Pankaj Kaushik, 51, to a day’s imprisonment till the court rises on charges of criminal contempt after he misbehaved before the civil court in Karwar district, allegedly in an inebriated condition.

A division bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice Venkatesh Naik T said in its order, “We are of the clear opinion that if conduct of this nature is not punished, sociopaths like the accused are likely to repeat such offences with impunity which would endanger the rule of law and the judicial system as a whole.”

Taking note of the conduct of the accused as well as his age and profession, the court said, “We sentence the accused/contemnor to simple imprisonment for a period of 1-day (till raising of the court) with a fine of Rs 2,000. The accused/contemnor shall be taken to custody forthwith, to serve the sentence.”