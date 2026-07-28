Man’s rash driving caused wife’s death, must compensate children: Court

Upholding the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal's order, the court noted that the records clearly showed the man did not have a valid driving licence at the time of the accident. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court recently upheld an order directing a man to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation to his two children after his rash and negligent riding allegedly caused the death of their mother, ruling that the insurance company was not liable because he was driving without a valid licence.

The siblings, Pavan and Pavithra H M, had filed an appeal seeking enhanced compensation and asking the court to direct the insurer to first pay the compensation and then recover the amount from their father.

In an order dated July 24, Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar dismissed their appeal against a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) order that had fixed liability on their father, Manjunatha, while absolving Reliance General Insurance Company of liability.