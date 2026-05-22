Karnataka High Court grants bail to 75-year-old accused of sexual assault after daughter-in-law agrees to settlement

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently granted bail to a 75-year-old man accused by his daughter-in-law of repeatedly sexually assaulting her, noting that the complainant had expressed no objection to the grant of bail and informed the court that the dispute was being amicably settled.
Justice M G S Kamal was hearing a regular bail petition filed by the father-in-law in connection with allegations of sexual assault and harassment made by his daughter-in-law.
“The accused No.1-petitioner herein is aged about 75 years and has been in custody since eight months. Though allegations are made in the complaint against accused No.1- petitioner herein of harassment, respondent No.2-defacto complainant, who is present before this Court duly represented by her counsel, Sri Kishore Kumar, submits that the matter is being settled amicably and that she has no objection to the grant of bail in favour of the accused No.1-petitioner herein,” the May 14 order of the Karnataka High Court read.
Justice M G S Kamal was hearing the bail plea filed by the father-in-law.
Allegations of sexual assault
It was placed on record before the Karnataka High Court that the case was registered pursuant to a complaint filed by the woman alleging harassment, sexual assault and mental torture by her father-in-law, husband, mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law.
She alleged that her father-in-law had sexually assaulted her on several occasions.
Based on her complaint, a criminal case was registered against the petitioner and the other family members.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Syed Naseeruddin argued before the Karnataka High Court that the accused was 75 years old and a senior citizen.
He submitted that the petitioner had been falsely implicated due to the matrimonial dispute between the complainant and her husband, and that the complaint contained omnibus allegations without specific particulars regarding dates, time or independent corroboration.
Accordingly, he sought the grant of bail.
The woman was personally present before the court and represented by counsel. She and her counsel expressly stated that they had no objection to the grant of bail and informed the Court that the matter was being settled amicably between the parties.
Opposing the petition, Karnataka High Court government pleader Sunil S Rao submitted that the allegations were serious in nature and included allegations of assault. Therefore, the petitioner was not entitled to bail.
The accused was directed to be enlarged on bail for the offences, subject to the conditions that he should execute a personal bond for a sum of Rs 1 lakh with two local sureties for the like sum, to the satisfaction of the trial court.
The accused was also directed to appear regularly on all the dates of hearing before the trial court unless the said court exempted his appearance for valid reasons.
It was added that the father-in-law should not directly or indirectly threaten or tamper with the prosecution witnesses.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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