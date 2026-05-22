Karnataka High Court grants bail to 75-year-old accused of sexual assault after daughter-in-law agrees to settlement

The petitioner’s counsel said had been falsely implicated in the case due to the matrimonial dispute between the complainant and her husband. (AI-generated image)

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently granted bail to a 75-year-old man accused by his daughter-in-law of repeatedly sexually assaulting her, noting that the complainant had expressed no objection to the grant of bail and informed the court that the dispute was being amicably settled.

Justice M G S Kamal was hearing a regular bail petition filed by the father-in-law in connection with allegations of sexual assault and harassment made by his daughter-in-law.

“The accused No.1-petitioner herein is aged about 75 years and has been in custody since eight months. Though allegations are made in the complaint against accused No.1- petitioner herein of harassment, respondent No.2-defacto complainant, who is present before this Court duly represented by her counsel, Sri Kishore Kumar, submits that the matter is being settled amicably and that she has no objection to the grant of bail in favour of the accused No.1-petitioner herein,” the May 14 order of the Karnataka High Court read.