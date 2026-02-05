‘Great disrespect to court’: Karnataka HC vacates stay on framing charges against H D Revanna, slams his lawyer for seeking adjournment

The Karnataka High Court Thursday vacated an earlier interim order restraining a trial court from proceeding to frame charges against Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Revanna, who is accused of being involved in the kidnapping of one of the victims of alleged rape by his son Prajwal Revanna.

A single judge, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, passed the order after the counsel for the petitioner moved a memo before the court seeking an adjournment, stating that he has to appear in a case before a magistrate’s court and is not ready to commence submission before the High Court.

Revanna moved the High Court seeking to quash the case registered and chargesheet filed against him under sections 364 A, (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The prosecution alleged that on the instructions of Revanna, the woman was abducted to ensure she does not file a sexual assault complaint against his son Prajwal.