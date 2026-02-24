‘Accused must have conscious knowledge’: Karnataka HC rules vacant land owners aren’t liable for naturally growing ganja

The Karnataka HC said that the ganja plants would have grown naturally (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka High Court recently closed criminal proceedings against a 67-year-old woman accused of growing ganja on vacant land she owned.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, in the order dated February 12, allowed the discharge application filed by M Sreevali, who was charged with offences under the Karnataka Excise Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As per the prosecution, Sreevali had allegedly grown 7 ganja plants on a vacant site belonging to her and situated adjacent to her house, totalling 7 kg to 271 grams. After the chargesheet was filed, the petitioner filed an application seeking discharge, which the trial court rejected. Following this, she moved the High Court.