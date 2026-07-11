Court lets US Green Card holder depose via video in late husband’s will case

Rekha Gupta's advocate informed the Karnataka High Court that after her husband's demise, she relocated to the United States to stay with her son. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka High Court has allowed a 71‑year‑old Green Card holder in the United States to depose before a Bengaluru Rural court from abroad and seek a probate of her late husband’s will, which leaves her his movable and immovable property. A probate is a copy of a will certified under a court seal.

In an order dated July 3, Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju allowed Rekha Gupta’s petition, saying, “The petitioner is permitted to record her evidence without availing the services of the Indian Embassy.”

Girish Kumar, Gupta’s husband, died on September 29, 2024, leaving a will dated May 6 that named her as executor. She later filed a petition under the Indian Succession Act for a probate and also asked that the proceedings be held through videoconferencing.