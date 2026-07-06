Karnataka High Court lets murder accused register property from inside jail

The Karnataka High Court said incapacity for physical appearance shouldn't deprive one of his right to deal with his property. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court last month allowed a murder-accused undertrial prisoner to complete a property registration from inside Central Prison at Dharwad, holding that he has a legal right to do so and that administrative inconvenience cannot be a ground to deny it.

In his order on June 23, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum also directed the sub-registrar to visit the prison and complete the registration by obtaining the undertrial prisoner’s signatures and “undertaking such examination as is contemplated under Section 38(1)(b) read with Section 38(2) of the Registration Act, 1908, subject to compliance with the applicable prison regulations and security protocols”.

Basavaraj Shankrappa Avvannavar, accused of murdering his mother-in-law and attempting to kill his wife, has been lodged in prison since February 2025. He approached the court seeking a direction for the jail superintendent to permit the sub-registrar to complete the property registration inside the prison.